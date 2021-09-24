COVID-19 lockdown reimposed in six SMC wards in Srinagar

An order to this effect by the Chairman District Disaster Management Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said that the district has been reporting around 70 percent of the overall cases in J&K for the past 24 odd days adding the various local containment measures in the particular areas seeing a surge in cases were turning out to be ineffective.

Accordingly, a COVID-19 lockdown for ten days starting Friday has been reimposed in the particular ward numbers 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar and 63-Kathi Darwaza in Zadibal, and SMC Wards, 59-Lal Bazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla and 61-Umer Colony in Lal Bazar except for essential activities.

As per the order by DC Srinagar, "All essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue, both in public and private sector".

Standalone shops dealing in groceries have been allwed to open from 7M till 11 AM only while educational institutions, shopping malls and other places of public rush shall remain closed.

A ceiling of 20 and 10 persons respectively has also been fixed for weddings and funerals while "No social gatherings whether indoors or outdoors shall be allowed in the areas where the lockdown had been reimposed, the order said.