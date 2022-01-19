COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 4.06%

Srinagar, Jan 19: The current Coronavirus positivity rate in Srinagar is 4.06 percent amid spike in positive cases.
Official data further reveals that 3208 people are under home quarantine who are regularly provided medical consultation and treatment by experts.
Confirming the figures, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, spokesperson Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that authorities have intensified efforts to break the chain of infection and a contingency plan has also been chalked out.
In order to ensure that there is no violation of COVID guidelines, he said that authorities have set up COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) enforcement teams for conducting surprise checks in Srinagar.
He informed that the fine upto the tune of Rs 11 lakh have been recovered from the violators so far in Srinagar.
Dr Mushtaq said that COVID19 testing have also been intensified in the district.
“DHSK has also set up special teams for holding of the testing through rapid antigen tests have been made mandatory at government offices. We have initiated it from our own office in Srinagar. This also helps earlier detection of infected people, their timely treatment and breaking the chain before others get infected,” he said while replying to a query.
He added that authorities are conducting over 40,000 COVID19 tests every day across Kashmir.
The first vaccination dose for the age group of 15-18 have touched 31 percent.
Dr Mushtaq said that DHSK has also intensified its efforts to spread awareness among people about COVID19.
He said that health officials are also continuously stressing upon the need of adherence to COVD19 safety guidelines.
“We are observing that these days that some people act negligently. We need to remind ourselves that the threat is still looming large and is rapidly coming with more new transmissible variants. We need to adopt CAB,” he said.
Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places,” he said.
He added that by not doing the COVID19 test on the recommendation of medicos, “it can be disastrous as asymptomatic people can become super-spreaders of infection,” he said.
“I strongly feel if we violate COVID19 protocol, we are inviting the third wave of virus ourselves,” he said.