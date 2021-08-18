COVID-19 safety guidelines go for toss in Srinagar

Experts fear that violation of COVID SOPs may hasten the predicted third wave of virus.

Though police and other agencies have been imposing fine on violators from time to time, but the violations have increased as is evident in city markets and public transport.

“People who come out of their homes are least concerned about maintaining social distancing or wearing face masks. Off course, we have seen decline in COVID19 positivity cases but we must not lower our guard against pandemic,” said a medico.

He added that negligence as people demonstrate in markets, roads and public transport can prove a disaster. “It may also hasten arrival of predicted third wave of virus.”

Ghulam Hassan of Khanyar said that the violations are occurring at a time when district administration, Police, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Health Department Kashmir, all are working hard to avoid or minimize the third wave of virus.

An official said that special teams have been set up to check the violations and to take legal action against violators.

After a recent decline, Srinagar district has witnessed highest number of positive COVID19 cases among other districts in past six weeks.

From 7 August to 12 August, Srinagar reported 163 positive cases. The daily data issued by authorities reveal that Srinagar is reporting the highest number of cases among all districts of Kashmir during these six days.

On 7 August, this year, Kashmir division reported 82 positive cases out of which 36 were from Srinagar.

Similarly, 8 August Kashmir division reported 78 positive cases out of which 29 were from Srinagar district. On 9 August out of 65, 20 were from Srinagar, on 10 August out of 71, 37 were from Srinagar.

On 11 August Kashmir division reported 73 positive cases out of which 22 were from Srinagar district. On 12 August, 19 cases were reported from Srinagar out of 77 positive cases reported in Kashmir division.

An expert said Srinagar district is still better placed but rued the fact that people are not taking precautions.

He stressed that following Covid-appropriate behavior is must to avoid or minimize the predicted third wave of coronavirus.

Experts have also urged upon people to go for vaccination for it to make their families and society a safer place against the virus.