COVID-19 surge | Hazratbal medical zone has highest 47.15 percent positivity rate in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 26: Hazratbal medical zone in the summer capital holds the highest percentage of COVID19 positivity rate.
The medical block reported fresh cases of 83 positive cases out of 176 persons tested on Wednesday.
The current positivity rate in this medical zone is 47.15 percent followed by Zadibal medical zone with 23.07 percent, Khanyar 22 percent, Batamaloo 15.40 percent and SR Gunj 7.14 percent respectively.
The percentage of positivity rate is determined by the number of COVID19 tests conducted and the outcome of results in terms of positive and negative thereof.
As per the official data, 176 persons were tested for COVID19 in Hazratbal medical zone on Wednesday out of which 83 people were found positive.
Similarly, in medical zone Khanyar 131 people were tested for COVID19 out of which 30 were found positive, in Batamaloo zone 71 people tested positive out of 461 persons tested respectively.
In medical zone Zadibal 338 people were tested for COVID19 out of which 78 were found positive and in SR Gunj 14 tested positive out of 196 tests conducted on Wednesday in this medical zone.
In all these medical zones, the total number of 1302 COVID19 tests were conducted out of which 276 were found positive and 1026 negative, reveals official data.
The overall current positivity rate in all these medical zones is 21.19 percent.
On Wednesday, Srinagar reported 1302 positive cases bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 80950 and active cases to 13305. The COVID19 death-related cases in Srinagar as on Wednesday evening was 893.
Confirming the data, the spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said that the positivity rate depends on the tests conducted and the results thereof positive and negative results.
He added that Hazratbal medical zone has been conducting extensive testing and the area is one of the largest medical zone with a high population.
“The early detection of positive cases helps the authorities to break the chain of virus and also the patient to get immediate medical treatment. The early detection is beneficial for both society and for the individual infected,” he said while replying to a query.
Dr Mushtaq reiterated that there is no need to take this virus lightly. “Every day we are witnessing deaths, even if Omicron is mild there is no need to lower our guard as we don’t know how many it will infect. People are dying due to COVID and it is a reality,” he added.
He further reiterated the appeal of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir that people have to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic.
“We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places,” he said.
On Tuesday, the aggregate positivity rate, based on daily testing, in Hazratbal medical zone was 20.01 percent followed by Zadibal with 18.98 percent, Batamaloo with 9.58 percent, SR Gunj with 8.19 percent and Khanyar 7.54 percent respectively.
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of active micro-containment zones in Srinagar district has reached 251, with 23 more localities declared as containment zones by the district administration on Tuesday.
The district administration declares any location with positive cases as a micro-containment zone as a part of strategy to break the spread of the virus. The entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted as well.