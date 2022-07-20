COVID-19 SURGE | NIT Srinagar makes wearing facemasks mandatory on campus

Srinagar, July 20: In view of surge in Covid-19 cases, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has decided to make wearing of face masks compulsory on campus.
In a statement, Director NIT, Prof. (Dr), Rakesh Sehgal said in view of re-surge in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, they have taken some precautionary measures for students, employees, faculty, and visitors to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Prof. Sehgal said wearing three-ply reusable or disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus. "We ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures should be adhered to, so that there will no risk of spreading infection on the campus," he said.
Director NIT Srinagar said in this regard, Dean Students Welfare NIT Srinagar had issued special measures to contain Covid-19 on campus.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said they had already issued strict guidelines to enforce Covid-19 SOP's on the campus. He urged students, and employees to go for self-monitoring of health and in case of any symptoms, they should immediately report to Medical Unit of the Institute. Prof. Bukhari said there is a need to maintain social distance in common places to minimise the spread of Covid-19 infection. “We have reviewed the health facilities at Institute and all arrangements have been placed to mitigate any crisis situation," Prof. Bukhari said.
Medical Officer, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat said on the directions of the Director and Registrar NIT, that all arrangements have been finalised at the Medical Unit.