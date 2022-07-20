COVID-19 SURGE | NIT Srinagar makes wearing facemasks mandatory on campus

In a statement, Director NIT, Prof. (Dr), Rakesh Sehgal said in view of re-surge in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir, they have taken some precautionary measures for students, employees, faculty, and visitors to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Prof. Sehgal said wearing three-ply reusable or disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus. "We ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures should be adhered to, so that there will no risk of spreading infection on the campus," he said.