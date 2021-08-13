COVID cases surge in Srinagar

In the past six days, from 7 August to 12 August, Srinagar reported 163 positive cases. The daily data issued by authorities reveal that Srinagar is reporting the highest number of cases among all districts of Kashmir during these six days.

On 7 August, this year, Kashmir division reported 82 positive cases out of which 36 were from Srinagar.

Similarly, 8 August Kashmir division reported 78 positive cases out of which 29 were from Srinagar district. On 9 August out of 65, 20 were from Srinagar, on 10 August out of 71, 37 were from Srinagar.

On 11 August Kashmir division reported 73 positive cases out of which 22 were from Srinagar district. On 12 August, 19 cases were reported from Srinagar out of 77 positive cases reported in Kashmir division.

An expert said Srinagar district is still better placed but rued the fact that people are not taking precautions.

He stressed that following Covid-appropriate behavior is must to avoid or minimize the predicted third wave of coronavirus.

“Most of people are seen without wearing facemasks in markets and public transport. At some markets, social distancing is also going for a toss,” he said.

He added that the vaccination rate in the district is better and left-out people must voluntarily go for it to make their families and society a safer place against the virus.

Officials said there is a significant improvement in total weekly cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage and extent of compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

As on 12 August Srinagar had the highest number of active cases at 300, followed by Baramulla with 84 cases.

As of the recent past, Coronavirus cases in Srinagar have shown a significant decline as the positivity rate has reduced from six percent to 0.29 percent, as reported earlier.

Srinagar has also recorded zero COVID19 deaths in the past weeks.

The weekly data prepared by district administration further reveals that in the past three weeks the recovery rate of COIVD19 cases is also satisfactory.

Meanwhile, authorities disallowed congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday, citing the coronavirus situation.