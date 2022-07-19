COVID spike: Wearing face masks made mandatory at public places in Srinagar

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to this effect underlined that it has become imperative to ensure strict implementation of all the preventive measures such as usage face masks and maintenance of the social distance in all public places to minimize spread of the covid-19.

All District/ Sectoral Officers have been asked to ensure usage of masks by all officers/ officials in the offices. Similar orders were issued by the District Magistrates in Bandipora and Ganderbal.