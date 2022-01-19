COVID tightens grip on GMC Srinagar, associated hospitals

A senior doctor at SMHS Hospital said that although the hospital was running its OPD, and many patients were admitted in wards and ICUs, the hospital was reeling under shortage of staff. “We don’t know how to manage with such a high number found positive every day,” he said.

At GB Pant Children Hospital too, one of the doctors Greater Kashmir spoke to, said that the doctors who are currently present are taking double their usual load as the hospital has over 50 staffers in isolation. These include 32 doctors. The OPDs of the hospital, he said, are brimming to edges due to the load of pediatric patients. The doctors said the staff shortage is most prominent in neonatal and pediatric care units of the hospital and at Lal Ded Hospital’s neonatal ICU. “We are finding it difficult to manage these ICUs,” he said.