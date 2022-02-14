COVID19 positive cases decline in Batamaloo medical zone

This medical zone was continuously reporting the highest number of positive cases in the summer capital with over 500 people being infected by the virus every day.

However, for the past few days, the medical zone is reporting less than 10 positive cases. On Saturday, Batamaloo zone reported seven positive cases, the lowest among all five medical zones of Srinagar.

As per official figures, Batamaloo reported the seven positive cases on Saturday, Zadibal block 19, SR Gunj 12, Khanyar 9 and Hazratbal 17 respectively.