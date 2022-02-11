COVID19 positivity rate drops below 1% in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 11: COVID positivity rate has decreased from 3.40 percent to 0.98 percent in the summer capital amid drop in positive cases, official data states.
The data prepared by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) states that in the past few weeks, the recovery rate of COIVD19 cases is also satisfactory while the testing is also going on aggressively.
An official of the DHSK confirmed that the positivity rate of COVID19 cases have decreased from 3.40 percent to 0.98 percent.
Earlier, after the various measures taken by authorities and cooperation extended by local population, the positivity rate has come down from 9.93 percent to 3.40 percent in past few weeks.
As per official figures, the Zadibal medical zone reported the highest percentage of COVID19 positivity rate on Friday.
The medical block reported fresh cases of 13 positive cases out of 518 persons tested on Friday.
The current positivity rate in this medical zone is 2.50 percent followed by Khanyar medical zone with 1.03 percent, Batamaloo 0.92 percent, SR Gunj 0.74 percent and Batamaloo 0.92 percent respectively.
In all these medical zones, 3346 COVID19 tests were conducted on Friday out of which 33 were found positive and 3313 negative.
“The recovery of positive cases in Srinagar is 98.8 percent satisfactory as of now and is further improving,” said an official.
The DHSK maintains records of the COVID19 cases on daily basis and then the data is also used to culminate weekly records to assess the COVID19 situation.
The COVID19 war room established by the district administration continues to extend help to general public in seeking medical tele-consultation and redressal of civic issues. The COVID19 war room was established in Srinagar by district administration amid COVD19 restrictions with object to give people easy access to various facilities.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz said that COVID19 positive cases have recorded a significant decline.
“For this the administration wants to thank people for adopting the COVID Appropriate Behaviour and media as well for playing pivotal role,” the DC said.
“Decline in positive cases doesn’t mean we can violate COVID19 SOPs. It shall be our alertness in terms of dealing with the COVID19 situation to follow CAB religiously,” he said urging people to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.