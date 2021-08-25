COVID19 positivity rate increases in Srinagar

However, the Srinagar continues to record zero COVID19 deaths for past several weeks.

The weekly data prepared by district administration further reveals that in the past weeks the recovery rate of COIVD19 cases is also satisfactory while the testing is also going on aggressively.

An official of the district administration confirmed that the positivity rate of COVID19 cases have slightly increased from 0.29 percent to 0.39 percent.

“The recovery of positive cases in Srinagar is 98.5 percent satisfactory as of now and is further improving,” said an official.

The district administration maintains records of the COVID19 cases on daily basis and then the data is also used to culminate weekly records to assess the COVID19 situation.

The COVID19 war room established by district administration continues to extend help to general public in seeking medical tele-consultation and redressal of civic issues.

The COVID19 war room was established in Srinagar by district administration amid COVD19 restrictions with object to give people easy access to various facilities.

“In it, we have officials, experts and other relevant people who are always there to help people. We are receiving continuous calls and grievances are redressed accordingly,” said an official.

The helpline numbers to contact COVID19 War Room are: 0194-2483650; 0194-2483651.

General public, as per officials, were benefited by these numbers during COVID19 restrictions, as callers sought help for including oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, essential medicines, ambulance, testing, vaccination, teleconsultation etc.

With the improvement in COVID19 situation, the workload on War Room has also been minimized. “The COVID19 war room has received thousands of calls wherein a team of experts provided advices to asymptomatic COVID19 patients about medical treatment and protocol,’ said an official.

The COVID19 war room also provided and assisted the people regarding vaccination, emergency medical cases, and counseling regarding different COVID19 protocols.

The district administration has time and again reiterated its appeal to people to follow all COVID19 SoPs including social distancing, wearing of face masks and vaccination.

It has further impressed upon people to not lower guard against virus especially in view of the third wave prediction by experts.