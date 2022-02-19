COVID19 positivity rate remains below 1% in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 19: In the past few days, Srinagar continues to record below one percent COVID19 positivity rate.
All five medical zones in the summer capital reported less than 10 positive cases. Around a month ago, the COVID19 positivity rate had touched fifty percent.
COVID positivity rate has decreased from 0.98 percent to 0.26 percent in the summer capital amid considerable drop in positive cases, official data states.
The data prepared by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) states that in the past few weeks, the recovery rate of COIVD19 cases is also satisfactory while the testing is also going on aggressively.
An official of the DHSK confirmed that the positivity rate of COVID19 cases have decreased from 0.98 percent to 0.26 percent.
Earlier, after the various measures taken by authorities and cooperation extended by local population, the positivity rate has come down from 9.93 percent to 3.40 percent in past few weeks.
As per official figures, the SR Gunj medical zone reported the highest percentage of COVID19 positivity rate on Thursday.
The medical block reported fresh cases of five positive cases out of 743 persons tested on Thursday.
The current positivity rate in this medical zone is 0.67 percent followed by Hazratbal medical zone with 0.43 percent and Zadibal 0.32 percent.
Khanyar and Batamaloo remained with zero positivity rate on Thursday.
In all these medical zones, 3537 COVID19 tests were conducted on Thursday out of which ten were found positive and 3747 negative.
“The recovery of positive cases in Srinagar is 98.8 percent satisfactory as of now and is further improving,” said an official.
The DHSK maintains records of the COVID19 cases on daily basis and then the data is also used to culminate weekly records to assess the COVID19 situation.
Confirming the data, the spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said that all these figures add to the fact that the preventive measures taken by authorities and cooperation of local population has successfully brought the number of positive cases and positivity rate to bottom.
“DHSK and district administration took several measures including awareness campaigns to educate people about need and importance of SOPs. Subsequently, we witnessed change in the behavior and people largely adhered to COVID19 safety guidelines,” he said.