COVID19 surge: ‘Avoid unnecessary visits to public places, hospitals’

“It is the need of an hour that all people play their vital role and contribute in defeating the pandemic. As the people would take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary visit to crowded places and follow safety guidelines, it shall ensure that chain of virus is break down,” he said while replying to a query.

Referring to advisories and information issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Balkhi said that the most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID19 virus is to keep a physical distance from others; wear a well-fitting mask; open windows to improve ventilation; avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean; and cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue.