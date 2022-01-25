COVID19 surge: Govt extends tenure posting of SKIMS doctors

“In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that the doctors, who have completed their tenure postings like registrarship, demonstratorship, senior, junior residency by or before 31.12.2021 and are still continuing in the relevant Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS Soura/Bemina of the UT of J&K, shall continue in respective institutes upto 28 February, 2022,” reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department.