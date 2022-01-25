COVID19 surge: Govt extends tenure posting of SKIMS doctors
Srinagar, Jan 25: In view of the surge in Covid-19, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered for the extension in the term of tenure of doctors working in SKIMS Soura and Bemina
“In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that the doctors, who have completed their tenure postings like registrarship, demonstratorship, senior, junior residency by or before 31.12.2021 and are still continuing in the relevant Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS Soura/Bemina of the UT of J&K, shall continue in respective institutes upto 28 February, 2022,” reads an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department.
“These doctors shall be deemed to have been relieved from the relevant institutes with the effect from 28 February 2022,” order reads.