COVID19 surge|15 more localities declared as containment zones in Srinagar

COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remains temporarily restricted.

The localities which have been notified as micro-containment zones on Friday are Gul Bahar Colony near Green Valley Ellahi Bagh, Nabidipora Gazi Doori Alamgari Bazara near Old PNB, Owanta Bhawan near Ahlihadees Masjid Nowshera, Nalabal near Marriage Hall Nowshera, Pokhribal Bota Kadal near Shaheed Milat Masjid Zadibal, Sir Syed Colony Zakura, Baghwanpora Nawbagh near Darul Uloom Bilalya, Gasiyar Rang Masjid Near Park Hawal, Naribal Molvi Stop near Beigh Store Lal Bazar, Pamposh Colony Natipora, Umer Colony Lane No. 4 Rawalpora, Nowgam Byepass near Genius Public School Nowgam, West End Colony Hyderpora and, Al Huda Colony Malabagh Hazratbal.