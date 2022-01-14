COVID19 surge|15 more localities declared as containment zones in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 14: With the declaration of 15 more localities as micro-containment zones, the number of active micro-containment zones has reached 246 in the summer capital.
COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remains temporarily restricted.
The localities which have been notified as micro-containment zones on Friday are Gul Bahar Colony near Green Valley Ellahi Bagh, Nabidipora Gazi Doori Alamgari Bazara near Old PNB, Owanta Bhawan near Ahlihadees Masjid Nowshera, Nalabal near Marriage Hall Nowshera, Pokhribal Bota Kadal near Shaheed Milat Masjid Zadibal, Sir Syed Colony Zakura, Baghwanpora Nawbagh near Darul Uloom Bilalya, Gasiyar Rang Masjid Near Park Hawal, Naribal Molvi Stop near Beigh Store Lal Bazar, Pamposh Colony Natipora, Umer Colony Lane No. 4 Rawalpora, Nowgam Byepass near Genius Public School Nowgam, West End Colony Hyderpora and, Al Huda Colony Malabagh Hazratbal.
"We have 246 active micro containment zones spread in different parts of Srinagar till Friday evening,” said an official.
"In order to break further transmission of COVID19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings," he said.
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), as per order issued by the District Administration, has been directed to depute teams immediately to sanitise the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.
“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure the Entry/Exit points in the containment zones are sealed except one designate entry/exit point for emergency purpose only and restrictions on movement of the people in containment zones are effected in letter and spirit as the SOP,” it reads.
It added that Health Department shall conduct the detailed exercise for micro-containment zones viz a viz guidelines on the subject including focus on high risk population.
“Department of Social and Preventive Medicine shall depute teams to observe the micro-containment measures put in place by department, any shortcomings noticed thereof shall be immediately brought to notice of Nodal of concerned department in writing and a compilation of such daily recommendation shall be sent to District Disaster Management Officer,” it reads.