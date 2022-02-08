‘Credible examination important’

The formal appeal was made by the varsity’s Dean of Academic Affairs Prof FarooqMasoodi after a fraction of students started pressing the university authorities to revert to online mode of examinations.

“The world suffered heavy loss on many fronts during ongoing pandemics and the loss on academic front is undoubtedly the one that cannot be compensated. The institutions not only lost the number of working days but had to shift to an online mode of teaching and examination. This shift to online mode indeed offered some advantages also but the institutions faced some serious issues in such shifts,” Prof Masoodi’s appeal reads.