‘Credible examination important’

Srinagar, Feb 8: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday made an earnest appeal to the civil society members in general and parents of students in particular to make their wards understand the importance of a credible examination.
The formal appeal was made by the varsity’s Dean of Academic Affairs Prof FarooqMasoodi after a fraction of students started pressing the university authorities to revert to online mode of examinations.
“The world suffered heavy loss on many fronts during ongoing pandemics and the loss on academic front is undoubtedly the one that cannot be compensated. The institutions not only lost the number of working days but had to shift to an online mode of teaching and examination. This shift to online mode indeed offered some advantages also but the institutions faced some serious issues in such shifts,” Prof Masoodi’s appeal reads.
It further says that the evaluators and examiners experienced a significant decline in the credibility of examination which compelled university authorities to reconsider conduct of examination in online mode.
“Consequently the University shifted to off-line examination in October-2021 taking care of all SOPs and guidelines issued by concerned agencies from time to time,” the appeal reads, adding: “However, a small fraction of students are pressing the University authorities to revert back to online examination, which the authorities feel, will not be in the academic interest of students.”
“I hereby request the civil society in general and the parents in particular to make their wards understand the importance of a credible examination. I also appreciate the parents who have been continuously requesting the University to conduct examinations in offline mode that will stimulate their wards to prepare for examinations in a better way,” Prof Masoodi said in the appeal.
He hoped that students will understand the genuine concerns of the University and prepare themselves for offline examination as most of the universities in the country have either started offline examinations or are preparing for the same.
“I wish good luck to all my students,” he said.