Crime Branch’s EOW produces chargesheet against former Director SKIMS, Administrative Officer

“The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) produced chargesheet in Case FIR No. 08/2019 u/S 418, 420, 466, 511 RPC r/w Section 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Mohammad Shafi Malla [the then Administrative Officer (Policy) SKIMS Soura] and Dr. A. G. Ahangar [the then Director SKIMS Soura] before the Hon’ble Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir,” EO Wing of Crime Branch said in a statement.

“Brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint that Director SKIMS Soura had illegally and fraudulently made an ineligible person eligible for the post of Professor, Surgical Oncology at SKIMS Soura. It was further alleged that the post for which the selection process had already been stayed by the Hon’ble High Court of J&K was fraudulently re-advertised by Director SKIMS Soura to facilitate the selection of an ineligible candidate for the said post by abuse of his powers and official position. On receipt of the said information a Preliminary Verification was initiated which culminated in registration of the instant case,” the statement said.