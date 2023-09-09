CRPF organises medical camp at Shalimar

Srinagar, Sep 9: The 54th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force organised a free medical camp at Shalimar here.
CRPF in a statement said the medical camp witnessed huge turnout from the local residents and residents of nearby villages and localities. “Organised under the aegis of CRPF's Srinagar Sector and the guidance of Range Srinagar South, the camp received appreciation from the residents and people of prominence in the locality. The Imambara Committee had welcomed the humane event organised in the premises of the Imambara and rendered its support,” the statement said.
Prabhat Kumar Sandwar, CO 54 Battalion supervised the camp and interacted with the residents who had approached the camp for medical consultation and medicines. A team of doctors and healthcare personnel from 54 Battalion and Sub Divisional Hospital, Hazratbal rendered the requisite medical advice and assistance. “Notably, this is the second medical camp organized by 54 Battalion within a fortnight. The last camp was organised on the 26th of last month near Police Station Harwan which had also received formidable footfall and appreciation from the locals,” they said.