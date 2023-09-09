CRPF organises medical camp at Shalimar

Prabhat Kumar Sandwar, CO 54 Battalion supervised the camp and interacted with the residents who had approached the camp for medical consultation and medicines. A team of doctors and healthcare personnel from 54 Battalion and Sub Divisional Hospital, Hazratbal rendered the requisite medical advice and assistance. “Notably, this is the second medical camp organized by 54 Battalion within a fortnight. The last camp was organised on the 26th of last month near Police Station Harwan which had also received formidable footfall and appreciation from the locals,” they said.