CRPF trooper, autorickshaw driver injured in road mishap on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Jul 17: A Central Reserve Police Force trooper alongside an auto driver were injured after the latter lost control over the three-wheeler at Parimpora area along the highway on Saturday morning.

News agency GNS reported that one Ashok Kumar, SI/GD of F/73, sustained injuries in the accident, while on duty, on getting hit by an auto bearing registration number JK01AB 5178.

The driver of the three-wheeler Mohammad Maqbool Parray has also received injuries in the accident.