CRPF trooper, autorickshaw driver injured in road mishap on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Jul 17: A Central Reserve Police Force trooper alongside an auto driver were injured after the latter lost control over the three-wheeler at Parimpora area along the highway on Saturday morning.
News agency GNS reported that one Ashok Kumar, SI/GD of F/73, sustained injuries in the accident, while on duty, on getting hit by an auto bearing registration number JK01AB 5178.
The driver of the three-wheeler Mohammad Maqbool Parray has also received injuries in the accident.
The injured duo has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, where condition of both is said to be stable.