CRPF trooper dead, 12 injured in road accident in Srinagar's Hyderpora

All the injured CRPF personnel were shifted to Composite Hospital BSF STC Humhama where one Constable identified as M.N Mani succumbed to his injuries sources said, adding that two CRPF troopers identified as ASI Jasraj and constable Sushant Biswas have been referred to 92 Base Hospital and injured conductor of the truck has been shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Manjesh Kumar, Driver Hemraj Saini, Sushant Biswas, Ganaga Ram, Inspector Ashish Mishra, ASI Jasraj Batti, Sushant Kumar Swain, Dilip Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Pramod Kiro, Gyan Prakash, and conductor of civil truck identified as Tanveer Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Hussain Dar, a resident of Balhama Srinagar.