CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in Eidgah Srinagar

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel. Cordon and Search operations have been launched to nab culprit(s), " a police spokesman said

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the injured CRPF SI namely Parvez Rana of 161 BN was shifted to SMHS hospital for further treatment and is completely stable.