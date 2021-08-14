Srinagar

CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in uptown Srinagar

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Srinagar, August 14: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards the security forces personnel in Sanant Nagar area of uptown Srinagar on Saturday.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the CRPF trooper recieved minor splinter injuries in the incident and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identity of the injured trooper was not immediately known.

Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

