CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in uptown Srinagar

Srinagar, August 14: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards the security forces personnel in Sanant Nagar area of uptown Srinagar on Saturday.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the CRPF trooper recieved minor splinter injuries in the incident and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The identity of the injured trooper was not immediately known.
Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.