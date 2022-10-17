CS oversees MoU signing for operation of 200 E-buses in capital cities

Principal Secretary, HU&DD, said that the electric vehicles are the future of transport as they are eco-friendly, ideal for the urban environment, and contribute to reducing pollution levels.

He further added that this collaboration will facilitate effortless and convenient travel in electric buses in both the capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

It was revealed that passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival. It was also informed that the partnership between both firms will also eliminate the need for paper tickets and make contactless ticketing a greener option.