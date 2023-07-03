CS reviews progress of smart cities | Directs for early completion of projects

During the meeting the Chief Secretary took a detailed review of the ongoing projects in the twin cities under the Smart City Mission and set deadlines for each project. He expressed that any undue delay in the execution of the projects is unacceptable.

While reviewing the different works in Srinagar City, Dr Mehta directed the officers to pace up the work on Nishat precinct, Shalimar Canal, Foreshore Road, Lal Chowk and other areas to expedite the execution of projects under the Smart City Mission by endeavouring to finish the works within the set timelines. He said that some of these works should be completed within next 20 days positively.

He asked the concerned officers to enhance necessary resources on all the sites where work is going on to ensure fast pace of development.