CT scan machine defunct at Chest Disease Hospital, patients suffer

Srinagar, Dec 9:Lack of Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) machine and defunct CT scan machine at the Chest Disease Hospital here is hitting patient care.
In absence of MRI and CT scan, patients are being forced to do these diagnostic tests done in private labs that too by paying hefty amounts.
A group of aggrieved attendants said that one of the two CT scan machines at CD Hospital is lying defunct from the last few days and the patients are suffering badly.
“Many patients having respiratory ailments have to undergo CT scan but as one of the machines of the hospital is not in working condition, they are being referred to some other hospitals or they have to visit private labs for the same,” they said.
One of the attendants said that patients from different districts even from far flung areas visit the CD Hospital with hope to get timely treatment.
“We come here from far flung areas but we get disappointed when we are being asked to go outside for MRI and CT scans which are not affordable for us,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Kulgam.
Farooq Ahmad, 58, whose daughter is also admitted at the hospital said that he had to go to a private clinic to get the CT scan of her daughter done. “Private labs charge a lot of money, but doctors said it was needed, so I got it done,” he added.
Attendants of the patients with respiratory issues said that it is the lone Chest Diseses hospital in the city and it should have all the good machines including MRI.
“This hospital has a defunct CT scan which should be repaired quickly. MRI machines should also be installed here. This is the condition of our hospitals here. Hundreds of patients visit the Chest Disease Hospital for treatment of respiratory ailments and many of them have to undergo CT scan, but because one of the hospital’s CT scan machines is defunct, the patients are facing inconvenience,” they said.
Dr Saleem Tak, Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease (CD) Hospital told Greater Kashmir that they would repair the CT scan machine soon and the second machine is functional.
“Government has given a contract to TBS India company which is looking after the maintenance, repair and services of medical equipment. We have taken up the matter with them and they will solve the issue within two days. We do not have an MRI machine here. So, the patients go to other hospitals to get it done,” he said.