CU JDI organises Nukkad Natak on Global Hand Washing Day at SMHS

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Cultural Unit of the Joint Directorate of Information Srinagar in collaboration with Angel's Cultural Academy & SMHS hospital organise a NukkadNatak on Global Hand Washing Day and Covid-19 Awareness at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
The NukkadNatakprogramme was organised to raise mass awareness about the importance of Health Hygiene & COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. On the occasion, Mask Distribution were distributed among the participants and others.
Besides, through the Act the artists advised the participants to keep following all the guidelines of the Health Department regarding COVID-19 and take vaccine to avert the third COVID-19 wave and guard themselves against the deadly virus.