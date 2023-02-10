Cultural programme organised

Srinagar, Feb 10: To give an impetus to the traditional cultural activities in Kashmir by involving youth to tap and promote talent, a variety cultural programme was today organised at Cultural Hall, Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir, here.
Artists of the Cultural Unit, Suhail Mohi-ud-Din and Waseem Raja presented some sufi and traditional songs on the occasion.
Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain complimenting the performances said that our youth is full of talent and they need better opportunities and a platform to showcase and polish their talent for which the cultural Wing of DIPR is working hard.
Besides officers and officials of the Information Department, students also attended the function.