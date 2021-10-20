Cultural Unit of DIPR organizes programme on ‘Drug abuse menace’

Srinagar, Oct 20: The Cultural Unit (Kashmir) of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with Government Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar and Angel’s Cultural Academy today organised a programme on Drug abuse menace at Govt Psychiatry Hospital, Hari Parbat, here.
On the occasion, a street play or NukkadNatak was held by the artists to attract people and raise awareness among them about dangerous consequences of drug abuse on the health of a human being.
Through the act, the artists advised the general public, especially youth, students, patients and attendants to keep vigil at everyone and everywhere regarding the use of drugs. Later, facial masks were also distributed among the participants.
During the programme, participants were sensitized about the adverse impact of drug menace on society. The resource persons stressed youth to indulge in sports related activities for both mental and physical health. They urged those involved in drug menace should shun the wrong path to lead a prosperous life.