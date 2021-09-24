Cultural Unit Srinagar, DIPR conduct Nukkad Natak at B&J Hospital

Face masks were also distributed at the venue. A large gathering of people watched the NukkadNatak. Through the Act, the artists advised the participants to keep following SOPs and all the guidelines of the Health Department regarding Covid-19 and undertake vaccination to avert the third covid wave and guard themselves against the deadly virus.

Hospital authorities, medical staff and attendants appreciated the Cultural Unit of DIPR for conducting an impressive IEC campaign about Covid-19.

While appreciating the artists, Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain thanked the spectators for their keen watching and response. He assured that such campaigns will be conducted in future too.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Bone and Joints Hospital Dr.SuhailMian stressed the need for holding such innovative Covid awareness programmes so that people continue to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour.