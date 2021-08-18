Cultural Unit Srinagar of DIPR organisesCovid-19 awareness programme

The Cultural programme consisted of Sufianasaazina, Folk song and skit on Covid-19 awareness.

Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz mesmerized the audience by his santoorsaazina while as AtherHussainBalpuri presented his self writtenCovid awareness folk song explaining covid guidelines and adherence of SOPs.

HilalMattoo and ShabirHakak cleared confusions regarding apprehensions about covid vaccination in pregnant and lactating women in their impressive skit.

Joint Director Information Kashmir InamulHaq Siddiqui appreciated the artists of Cultural Unit for their talent and expertise.

Cultural Officer, Tawheed Ahmad Mir encouraged the staff artists for their wonderful performance, while Syed Shakeel Shan shared the details about future course of action regarding covid awareness programmes. All the officers and employees of JDI Kashmir attended the function.