CURTAIN RAISER | Ahead of maiden Air Show, Srinagar skies reverberate with rehearsal aerobatic exercise

“#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, On Sunday, 26 September, Air Force Station #Srinagar will host an #airshow to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The event will see an aerial display by @Suryakiran_IAF amongst other IAF ac and performances by #AkashGanga Skydiving team & the #AFBand,” Indian Airforce said in tweet.

The rehearsal exercise was carried out by fighter aircrafts in intervals on Saturday in Srinagar. During the rehearsal exercise the skies roared. The rehearsal was carried out around Dal Lake. Massive preparations are also underway at SKICC where hundreds of people are expected to witness the show.

"Ambassadors of IAF', Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team, will be performing in the valley after a gap of 14 years. The event, titled "Give Wings to Your Dreams" would also consist of a photo exhibition at the venue to highlight the history of IAF,” a senior IAF official told Greater Kashmir. He said that the aircrafts which will take place in show will fly from Srinagar IAF airfield.”

The senior IAF official said IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga ,Suryakiran Aerobatic and Display Team will be performing. The theme of the show, he said is 'Give Wings to Your Dream', besides motivating youth to join the Indian Air Force and it would also promote tourism in the region. The event will be flagged off by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“We want give a feel to youth about the working of Air Force,” the official said adding that all preparation for the show have been completed.

“The youth students who will witness the show will be familiarised with the new technological advancements achieved and incorporated by the IAF in the past few years,” the official said adding stalls will be established at SKICC where students will be informed about the achievements of the Air Force, employment opportunities in the IAF, recruitment rules and eligibility criteria. “The event would also consist of a photo exhibition depicting the history of the IAF.”