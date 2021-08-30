CURTAIN RAISER | Conference on Nanotechnology for better living to be held at NIT Srinagar

The conference is being held under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI) in association with Anna University, SKUAST-K, NIT Mizoram, SSM College of Engineering, IIT Madras, SKIMS, M G University Kerela, and in collaboration with Nanoscale Research Facility (NRF), IIT Delhi from 7th to 11th September.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the scientific event is expected to provide a vibrant platform to present and discuss path-breaking research ideas in nanotechnologies.

“It shall be an interface between academia and industries. The scientific event is organized during the worst pandemic, which is our common sorrow and common pain will mostly focus on infectious and inflammatory diseases, he said.

Registrar NIT Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the international conference will be a platform for young researchers of the Institute and other participants from across the globe.

Convener of the International Conference and HOD Physics, Dr. Shah M A said around 300 participants are expected to attend the conference in a hybrid mode having 150 online and 150 offline.

Regarding the importance of summit, the Convener and Co-founder of NBL Series said that scientists and engineers are finding a wide variety of ways to deliberately make materials at the nanoscale to take advantage of their enhanced properties.

“It includes higher strength, lighter weight, increased control of light spectrum, and greater chemical reactivity than their larger-scale counterparts. NBL- 2021 will be a fabulous fusion of such biological, chemical, physical, natural, agricultural and engineering sciences,” he said.

Dr Shah said the convention is also an offshoot of an MoU of Ministry of Education under Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat scheme, both partner states -Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu are expected to take initiatives in science and technology for the benefit of our students and faculty, by organizing such scientific events.

Prof J Kumar (Anna University) will give details of MoU during Valedictory and roadmap to move forward.

He said during the five-day convention, around 20 keynote eminent speakers will address issues related to healthcare, agriculture, and engineering and about clean atmosphere.

“In addition, 50 invited talks, 100 oral and 100 for poster presentations are planned as an integral part of the conference. There are other scientific activities that will be covered in the convention,” Dr. Shah said.

“Special three memorial lectures for three legendaries whom we lost in second wave of Covid-19. Prof. Pandaya from IIT Jammu will deliver Memorial Lecture on Padmashri Prof K L Chopra, Prof Sajad from JMI New Delhi will Deliver Memorial Lecture on Prof G M Bhat and Meenakshi will deliver Memorial Lecture on Shahi,” he said.

Dr. Shah said the conference will bring together more than 300 researchers and scientists from around 20 countries including 28 from other states of India. Its impact of this scientific gathering will provide an ample opportunity to young students to learn about new inventions in this new and interdisciplinary field, he said.