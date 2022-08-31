CURTAIN RAISER | In a first, KU to hold All India Cell Biology Conference from September 2-3

Srinagar, Aug 31: The Department of Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, is organising the 44th session of the Indian Society of Cell Biology, a highly-reputed body of cell biologists, and an international symposium on an important theme “Molecular and Cellular Insights of Human Diseases” on September 2-3, 2022.
The mega conference is scheduled to be inaugurated by KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan.
The overwhelming response for participation by scholars and scientists across the country has scaled up the conference into a mega event with participation of about 600 delegates.
The participants from all renowned scientific institutions including IISc, NCBS and JNCAR from Bangalore, CCMB and CDFD, Hyderabad, JNU, ICGB, most ICRS and all top universities of the country promise an intensified exchange and debate on the latest research on cell biology.
The conference will provide a platform for invited speakers who are top-notch scientists from the field as well as budding researchers to enlighten the audience by serving the scientific feast.
About 300 presentations will be made by the scholars either in oral or poster format and contest designated awards.
The conference will imbibe inspiration among the youngsters to strive for solutions to serious health concerns from the field of cell biology.
In recognition of the outstanding contribution in the various domains of life sciences, three distinguished scientists will be felicitated with the Indian Society of Cell Biology Memorial Awards in the conference.