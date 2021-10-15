Curtain raiser | Multi-level car parking to be thrown open for public today

To mention the delay in inauguration of this project was taking a heavy toll on commuters and local traders in Srinagar city.

The work on this project was completed long ago, but was awaiting official inauguration to be thrown open for public. The parking lot has been designed to cater to the rush of shoppers, employees and other people visiting city centre markets including Residency Road, Lambert Lane and offices.

Local traders said that with the inauguration of this designated parking, hundreds of people would get immediate relief who otherwise have to struggle for looking up space for parking.

This car parking facility constructed by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) will accommodate 467 four-wheelers and 132 two-wheelers at a time.

“Keeping the urgency, importance and significance in view, speed of work on this project was increased and work was also carried out during night shifts on this project,” said an official.

The ramp-type parking has four floors and many features are likely to be added to make it a part of smart city project.

An official informed that this parking would charge reasonable rates from people.

Coming up at a project cost of Rs 26.92 crore, four floors of the multi-level parking was constructed with the help off funding under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a centrally sponsored scheme aimed for developing city infrastructure.

The project was executed by Construction Engineers, the firm which has also constructed the buildings of Sangarmal, J&K Bank and other famous structures in J&K. The locals, commuters and local traders have expressed delight over the development with hope that throwing it open for the public today will benefit the city residents and visitors.