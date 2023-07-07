Curtain raiser|'Govt health care systems, voluntary organisations must tackle burden of heart diseases’

The organisers said the workshop has been designed to provide participants with a fundamental understanding of the field in collaboration with Indian Society of Clinical Research (ISCR) and SKIMS. The workshop will be held in SKIMS auditorium on July 8.

“The workshop aims to provide valuable insights and foster discussions on the latest advancements, best practices, and challenges in the clinical research field. During the workshop, we will cover essential topics such as the fundamentals of clinical research, site set up, ethical considerations, regulatory requirements, patient recruitment and retention strategies. This workshop aims to provide a solid foundation for anyone interested in pursuing a career in clinical research or seeking to enhance their knowledge in this field. It is also an excellent opportunity to network with professionals in the industry and gain insights into current trends and best practices,” said Director GKF, Prof Upendra Kaul.