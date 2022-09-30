CUS seeks fresh applications for Registrar post

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Vice Chancellor CUS Prof. Qayyum Hussain said that in October last year the university combined two notifications and issued an advertisement for the appointment of registrar for the University.

“The panel which was tasked to select the candidate for the appointment of the registrar convened a meeting in April this year wherein they decided that no candidate was found suitable for the post,” the VC CUS said.

He said the University had no other option than to advertise the post again.