CUS seeks fresh applications for Registrar post

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has begun afresh the process for appointment of permanent Registrar for the university.
The varsity on Friday issued a new notification inviting applications from the eligible candidates for the post.
The move comes after the committee constituted last year, which was tasked to appoint the registrar of the University, declared that it did not find any candidate suitable for the university to man this post.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Vice Chancellor CUS Prof. Qayyum Hussain said that in October last year the university combined two notifications and issued an advertisement for the appointment of registrar for the University.
“The panel which was tasked to select the candidate for the appointment of the registrar convened a meeting in April this year wherein they decided that no candidate was found suitable for the post,” the VC CUS said.
He said the University had no other option than to advertise the post again.
“The process has now started afresh and we expect that this time suitable candidates apply for the post,” he said.
Meanwhile an official said that there was disagreement among the panel, constituted last year, over the selection of the candidate for the post of registrar CUS.
“The committee members were not on the same page over selection of the candidate for the registrar post which ultimately resulted in initiating the process afresh,” the official said.
Meanwhile, as per the notification issued, the candidates have been asked to apply online for the post while the detailed advertisement will be made available on the University website on October 1.
The last date for submission of online application has been fixed as October 30 while the last date for submission of hard copy of the application is November 4 of 2022.
The VC said the candidates aspiring to apply for the post of registrar should not have crossed the age of 55 years at the time of applying for the post.
Notably, a top official said that all the universities have common directions from the government to have permanent registrars in the University, recruited through a proper procedure.