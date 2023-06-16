CWC rescues 13 children from orphanage

CWC Srinagar chairperson Dr Khair-un-Nissa said acting on a tip off, she raided an orphanage at Bypass and rescued the children.

“An inmate has died under mysterious circumstances in the orphanage and police has lodged a case. I have during my earlier visit to the orphanage given notice to the owner as he was running the orphanage illegally. We will be taking action against him for mistreating the inmates,” she added.