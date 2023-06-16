CWC rescues 13 children from orphanage

Srinagar, June 16: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) today rescued 13 children from an orphanage at Bypass here.
CWC Srinagar chairperson Dr Khair-un-Nissa said acting on a tip off, she raided an orphanage at Bypass and rescued the children.
“An inmate has died under mysterious circumstances in the orphanage and police has lodged a case. I have during my earlier visit to the orphanage given notice to the owner as he was running the orphanage illegally. We will be taking action against him for mistreating the inmates,” she added.
“The role of child care institutions is to provide a safe, secure and family environment to the children. Abandoned, surrendered, orphan, victim of abuse, conflict children are registered in these orphanages. We have certain provisions for these enrolled children like sponsorship in which we can sponsor, adoption or foster care, “she said.