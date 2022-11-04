CWC Srinagar restores 2 children from UP, WB to families

Srinagar, Nov 4: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Srinagar restored two children from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to their families along with their unpaid wages including compensation.
In a statement, CWC Srinagar said its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit produced the children before it, and accordingly the Children were shifted to Child Care Institutions for safe custody.
“Further the CWC Srinagar approached the concerned CWC of the native places of these children for the process of restorations. Since the children were working as domestic helpers which is a gross infringement of the law of the land, therefore the CWC took stringent action against the owner of the placement agency including the employers of the children,” the statement said.
“The District Child Protection Officer (DCPO)/District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar deputed a team from District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) to escort the children to their native places and the children reached their native places safe and sound,” it added.