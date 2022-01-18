CWC Srinagar reunites 2 non-local children with their families

Srinagar, Jan 18: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Srinagar has rescued and reunited two non-local children with their respective families.
In a statement CWS said two children, working as child labourers, were produced before the CWS Srinagar. “One child was recovered by Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Srinagar and one by Childline Srinagar from two different places. Subsequently, the duo was put in shelter home for safe custody thereafter all medical facilities including counselling has been provided to them. Further order for non-vocational education was passed till the period they are in open shelter home,” the statement said.
“Meanwhile order for inquiry was passed to District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Srinagar. On basis of inquiry, it was revealed that the children were from outside J&K i.e one from West Bengal and another from Rohtah Haryana hence beyond the jurisdiction of CWC Srinagar. Accordingly, the concerned CWCs were intimated.”
“Parents of one child were in Srinagar and child has been handover to them after following the proper procedure as envisaged in the Juvenile Justice Act. Another child has been transferred to the concerned CWC with facilitation of the SOS children village Srinagar,” it said.