CWC Srinagar reunites 2 non-local children with their families

In a statement CWS said two children, working as child labourers, were produced before the CWS Srinagar. “One child was recovered by Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) Srinagar and one by Childline Srinagar from two different places. Subsequently, the duo was put in shelter home for safe custody thereafter all medical facilities including counselling has been provided to them. Further order for non-vocational education was passed till the period they are in open shelter home,” the statement said.