CWSR KU organises open-air creative art exhibition

Srinagar, Sep 5: The Centre for Women's Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir on Monday organised an open-air creative art exhibition under the banner of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the programme, which saw participation of students from different teaching departments and University Model School. Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer, who went around to see the posters and paintings, said each slide is the expression of a feeling translated in the form of a painting.
"It is heartening to see students giving vent to their expressions through creative art to highlight varied concerns and issues related to women like domestic violence etc.," the Vice-Chancellor said, congratulating the CSWR Coordinator and her team for organising the programme.
Dean School of Arts Langauges and Literature Prof Adil Amin Kak and Dean School of Law Prof Beauty Banday adjudged the students' artistic and aesthetic expressions. The best prize winners and participants were honoured with medals and certificates of participation by the VC.
Coordinator CWSR Dr Shazia Malik gave a brief about the event and its major highlights. Hurain from Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Kifatuallah Malik from Social Work Department and Kateeba Syed from CWSR bagged the first, second and third prize respectively.
Dr Roshan Ara delivered a formal vote of thanks at the valedictory session, which was attended by faculty members including Dr Shazia Manzoor, Dr Wakar Amin and Dr Imtiyaz (chief proctor), besides faculty and staff of CWSR.