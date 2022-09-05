CWSR KU organises open-air creative art exhibition

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the programme, which saw participation of students from different teaching departments and University Model School. Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer, who went around to see the posters and paintings, said each slide is the expression of a feeling translated in the form of a painting.

"It is heartening to see students giving vent to their expressions through creative art to highlight varied concerns and issues related to women like domestic violence etc.," the Vice-Chancellor said, congratulating the CSWR Coordinator and her team for organising the programme.