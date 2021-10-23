CWSR organises awareness camp on breast cancer

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir organised an awareness camp on ‘Breast Cancer and Reproductive Health of Women’ at Wangidar village in Pahalgam.
The day-long camp was organised as part of a series of such programmes already organised under CWSR’s community-based outreach programme under the aegis of a RashtriyaUchchatarShikshaAbhiyan (RUSA) project.
Director CWSR Prof TabassumFirdous said the programme began with a formal rapport-building session wherein proper introduction was given by her to more than 50 participants, mostly women from the tribal community.
“The participants were given enough time to reveal their health-related issues which was followed up by comprehensive counselling sessions, both individual and collective,” she said.
The counselling sessions were led by Prof Firdous and followed up by DrRoshanAra, DrShazia Malik and DrRabiaBazaz.
The sessions were facilitated by Dr Abdul Basit, DrZahid and DrSuhaylHakak.
Following the counselling sessions, some basic medicines were also provided to the participants, including iron, calcium and Vitamin B-complex supplements.
At the end of the programme, Prof Firdous thanked all local participants and assured them that some skill-based vocational centres will be launched in near future for economic empowerment of women-folk in the area.