CWSR organises awareness camp on breast cancer

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) University of Kashmir organised an awareness camp on ‘Breast Cancer and Reproductive Health of Women’ at Wangidar village in Pahalgam.

The day-long camp was organised as part of a series of such programmes already organised under CWSR’s community-based outreach programme under the aegis of a RashtriyaUchchatarShikshaAbhiyan (RUSA) project.