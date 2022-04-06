Cyber Police recover Rs 18 lakhs lost in online scam

It said accordingly, the complainant approached Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar for redressal of his grievance. Subsequently, the matter was taken up with bank authorities to ascertain the details of UPI transactions. “During analysis of transactions, it came to fore that the said amount has been transferred through payment gateways into their PayTm Nodal Accounts. The strenuous and timely intervention by the team of Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar, the payment of Rs 18 lakh was put on hold and later on refunded the whole amount into the complainant’s bank account,” it said.

Pertinently, it is a new trend for online influencers to convince gullible citizens about “double money return” schemes and make people feel bad about missing the “opportunity” of investing in instruments like crypto-currency, binary trading, crypto mining, online betting and gaming,” it said.

“General public is once again advised not to believe in such fake links and websites and avoid transferring any amount in any form as they are entirely fake. Community members have hailed the prompt action of Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar in tracing and saving the hard earned money of the complainant,” it added.