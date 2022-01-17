Daga Kadal residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar, Jan 17: Residents of Daga Kadal Sidiqi Colony at Lal Bazar have demanded drainage facility.
A delegation from the area said that in absence of drainage system, they face immense problems. “From last eight years we are awaiting construction of drainage system. During rains, our lanes get waterlogged in absence of drainage system,” they said.
They also demanded installation of additional transformer in the locality. “We get very low voltage. We appeal concerned authorities to look into these issues,” they said.