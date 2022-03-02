Daily-rated workers stage protest, demand regularisation

Srinagar, Mar 2: Scores daily-rated workers working in different Government departments on Wednesday staged protest here to press for regularisation of their services.
The daily-rated workers staged the protest under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Casual Labourers United Front.
“We have been serving different departments for quite some time. We were assured regularisation many times, but our demand is not being fullfilled. Several workers died during service but their families were not compensated and no benefits were provided to them. There is no social security to these workers,” they said.
Chanting slogans, they appealed administration to implement the Minimum Wages Act in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have been engaged under rule 7 of SRO 64 after proper procedure and completion of all formalities,” they said.
The delay in regularisation of services, they said is “sheer injustice with us.” “The demand for regularisation of casual laborers, daily wagers and all types of temporary workers is a genuine one and the government should consider this demand,” one of the protests said.
“Daily wagers and casual labourers are facing the financial crisis in their homes. Due to non-availability of the money, they are not in the position to fulfill the basic demands and needs of their family members,” they said.
Later police dispersed them peacefully and some of them were taken into preventive custody.
The protesting casual labourers and daily wagers requested the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter and implementation of the Minimum Wages Act for all temporary employees.