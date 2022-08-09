Dairwani residents aghast over dilapidated roads

Srinagar, Aug 9: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area here have expressed resentment over delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality.
They said one of the roads connects the locality and its adjacent areas with main road at Moominabad.
A delegation from the area led by Abdul Rahim, executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani, decried failure of authorities to undertake repairs of the roads.
“We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far,” said Rahim. ‘Dust emanating from the dilapidated roads is taking toll on health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infection,” he added.
Locals said due to dilapidated roads, accidents frequently occur in the area. They said the problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. They said most of the drains are blocked and during rains lanes get waterlogged.
“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter,” they said.