Dairwani residents decry dilapidated road

Srinagar, Apr 15: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo have expressed resentment against dilapidated road in the area.
The road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is dotted with potholes giving a tough time to commuters.
“We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the road, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated road has is taking toll on health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infection,” said Abdul Raheem, executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani.
Raheem said due to dilapidated road, accidents frequently occur in the area. "Many vehicles have suffered damages due to bad condition of the roadm,” he said.
Locals said the problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. “Most of the drains are blocked in our area. During rains, lanes get waterlogged confining us to home. We are just over a kilometer away from Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk and we are being deprived of development,” they rued.
Locals said that the conductors installed at PDD poles often fall down. “Often these conductors and wires get damaged and locals have bear expenses for new purchases,” they said.
The locals appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad to direct concerned authorities to look into these issue.