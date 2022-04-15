Dairwani residents decry dilapidated road

The road connecting the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad is dotted with potholes giving a tough time to commuters.

“We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the road, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated road has is taking toll on health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infection,” said Abdul Raheem, executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani.