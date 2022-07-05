Dairwani residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar, July 5: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo here have expressed resentment against dilapidated roads in the area.
They said one of the roads connects the locality and its adjacent areas with main road Moominabad.
“The roads are dotted with potholes. We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated roads is taking toll on health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infection,” said Abdul Raheem, executive member of core group committee Mohalla Dairwani.
Locals said due to dilapidated roads, accidents frequently occur in the area.
Locals said the problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. They said most of the drains are blocked and during rains lanes get waterlogged.
“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter,” they said.