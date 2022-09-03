Dairwani residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar, Sep 3: Residents of Dairwani Batamaloo area here have expressed resentment over delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality. They said one of the roads connects the locality and its adjacent areas with main road at Moominabad.
A delegation from the area decried failure of authorities to undertake repairs of the roads. “Due to dilapidated roads, accidents frequently occur in the area. The problem is compounded by defunct drainage system. Most of the drains are blocked and during rains lanes get waterlogged. We have been moving from pillar to post to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far,” they said.