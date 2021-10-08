Dal cleaning initiative gains momentum

The VC Kashmir University at the occasion congratulated J&K LDA and other organizations for the endeavour and hoped that the cleaning operation in Dal Lake will yield good results in future. He also participated in the de-weeding process in Dal Lake and visited the area of the Lake where lily extraction has been done, said a statement.

After concluding his tour he appreciated the efforts of J&K LDA and other organizations who are participating in the de-weeding and lily extraction programme as these works are being executed on a large scale.

The Vice chancellor was accompanied by officers from J&K LDA. He also said that students from KU have also participated in the programme and linking them to such programmes will also boost the morale of the students to work hard towards cleanliness causes.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole is also monitoring the programme.

Meanwhile, J&K LDA appreciated the efforts put in by various stakeholders and various other organizations. The Authorities also appreciated the role of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and said that the employees of the corporation are actively involved with the programme.

The cleaning operation in Dal lake under SwachhtaPakhwada has been underway since October 2nd after Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha flagged off the drive from SKICC. The NGO shugul foundation also participated in today’s de-weeding programme besides various organizations who are a part of the programme.