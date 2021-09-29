Dal conservation: HC asks LAWDA to take effective steps to check encroachments

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod ChatterjiKoul issued these directions while appreciating the work done by the LAWDA. “ ( we) expect that it ( LAWDA) proceeds ahead on the lines of the scheme and concentrates on the de- weeding, dredging and stopping of flow of all drains and waste affluent into the Dal,” the Bench said and urged the Authority to ensure there is no encroachments in and around Dal.

In regard to the inlet and outlet of the lake, the court said that a report be submitted before the next date of hearing in the Public Interest Litigation on November 17.

“It may be pertinent to note that there is an inlet or there may be several such sources through which the lake receives water throughout the year, and there is also an outlet. This inlet and outlet provides the lake with clean water and helps in the outflow/overflow the waste or excess water, the court said, adding, “Therefore, it is also necessary to maintain these inlets and outlets in proper condition and to remove all obstacles, if any, from such sources and outsources.”

On last date of hearing, the court had asked LAWDA to draw a complete scheme for the management and development of the Dal Lake and the area around it in coordination with the various departments and to submit the same to the Court.

In pursuance to the directions, the LAWDA has filed a compliance report with the affidavit of its Vice Chairman, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat bringing on record the scheme for the management and development of the lake. “Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Shabir Ahmad Kant, Law Officer and Feroz Ahmad, one of the Junior Engineer are present and they have shown the entire project which they envisaged would be necessary for the preservation and development of the Lake on screen to us,” the court said in the order.

The Vice Chairman presented the scheme on the screen and showed to the court the various proposals essentially with regard to the construction of the ring road, Sewage Treatment Plants and places of parking etc. “We appreciate the work done by the LAWDA and expect that it proceeds ahead on the lines of the scheme and concentrates on the deweeding, dredging and stopping of flow of all drains and waste affluents into the Dal,” the court said, adding, “It should also take effective steps to ensure that there is no encroachment and that all unauthorized constructions are duly dealt with in accordance with law and are removed as soon as possible.”